Norwegian Firm Creating Doomsday Vault For Music Recordings

By Richard Smirke
Billboard
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Buried almost 1,000 feet below a snow-covered mountain, on an arctic island midway between Norway and the North Pole, a Norwegian company is planning to create what it says will be a doomsday vault to preserve the world’s most important music recordings for at least 1,000 years. Using future-proof digital storage, the Oslo-based Elire Management Group wants to store recordings of everything from major-label pop hits like the Beatles to Australian Indigenous music with the same safeguards offered by the Arctic World Archive and the Global Seed Vault, two existing storage facilities housed underground in the Svalbard archipelago.

www.billboard.com
