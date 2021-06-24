The Five Most Important Lifestyle Practices for Maintaining a Healthy Mind

Heal Your Wounds. Now with all of this being said, the reality is that perfectionism can have damaging effects on mental health or the capacity to “just do it.” The ability to do any of these four things can be impaired because of anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress and a host of other mental health challenges. So if you’ve been trying all these things and they still don’t seem to be giving you the results you desire, it may be helpful to seek out professional support. You may have childhood, emotional wounds that require professional expertise to help you overcome.