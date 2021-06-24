Cancel
Economy

Women in Business – Surviving the First Two Years: “Be prepared to adapt.” Interview with Vanessa Smith

By Amine Rahal
Thrive Global
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease tell us a bit about yourself, and describe your company. Hi, I’m Vanessa, the CEO of Mountain Weddings Europe. Here at Mountain Weddings, we specialize in creating epic adventure weddings all across the Alps. I started the company exactly a year ago just as the pandemic hit and weddings were put on hold. Against all of the odds, I’ve managed to build a company out of nothing. No investment, no savings – I just started where I was, with what I had and haven’t stopped since. We’re now upgrading office space for the 5th time this year as we need more space as we expand, we have more weddings booked in for the next two years then I predicted we’d get in our first five years of business and we’re having to change the legal structure of the business as we have grown so fast that our turnover is now too high!

