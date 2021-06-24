Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Why this might ‘sound crazy’ about Bitcoin

By Lavina Daryanani
ambcrypto.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe broader market structure has been quite wobbly over the last few days, and Bitcoin’s plummeting price has merely managed to rub salt into the market’s wound. Additionally, on Tuesday, Bitcoin’s price briefly fell below the psychological $30k benchmark and was trading at a price as low as $28,600. With #cryptocrash trending on Twitter, extreme fear managed to resurface in the minds of the market participants. Nevertheless, the coin quickly recovered and was trading in the $32k price level at press time.

ambcrypto.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Skewdotcom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
MarketsNEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Prints Bullish Pattern, Why Close above $35K Is Crucial

Bitcoin price started a fresh increase from the $32,250 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC must settle above the $35,000 resistance to move further into a bullish zone. Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $33,500 and $34,000 resistance levels. The price is now trading above the $34,000 support...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD in a Range as Bitcoin Remains Stable

Bitcoin (BTC) In a Downward Correction as Bitcoin Remains Stable – July 12, 2021. Since July 8, BTC’s price has been trading marginally as Bitcoin remains stable. However, the bullish momentum dries up at the $34,400 resistance zone. The implication is that the range-bound move will continue indefinitely. BTC price has been in a tight range since June 24. BTC/USD will encounter a breakdown or breakout if the current price action persists.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Has Been Profitable For 96% Of Its Life

Last Week In Bitcoin is a series discussing the events of the previous week that occurred in the Bitcoin industry, covering all the important news and analysis. As more and more institutional investors jump aboard and more countries signal their intent to pursue bitcoin as an alternate investment to the US dollar or even their own currencies, bitcoin should be over the moon. Instead “jelly hands” continue to sell while the whales and sharks continue to accumulate. This week I decided to look at the profitability of owning bitcoin over the last twelve years.
MarketsNEWSBTC

Why The Next Bitcoin Bear Market Will Be The Worst Yet

Bitcoin price continues to sink, and when it isn’t falling its barely able to move sideways, with “up only” the one direction the cryptocurrency won’t go. Whether or not the crypto market is headed toward another bear market or not is debatable for now, but technical analysis suggests that when the peak of this cycle arrives, it could bring with it the worst bear market in the history of cryptocurrency.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin Cash, MATIC, ZCash Price Analysis: 11 July

Bitcoin Cash, MATIC, and Zcash’s trading volumes fell by 34.07%, 32.02%, and 3.17% respectively, over the last 24 hours. BCH noted no considerable price movement over the last few days, however, while MATIC was on a downtrend despite some buying pressure. Finally, Zcash registered some market weakness. Bitcoin Cash [BCH]
Businessambcrypto.com

‘Here’s why there’s no middle ground’ with Bitcoin

One of the most commonly cited advantages in favor of Bitcoin against fiat currency is that the latter is subject to inflation or reduced value, over time. Bitcoin, on the other hand, with its fixed supply of 21 million provides a hedge against inflation according to supporters of the king coin.
Marketsambcrypto.com

What could trigger this outcome on XRP

Shaking off the weekend selling pressure, the broader cryptocurrency market started the new week on a bullish note. XRP was quick to react to the sentiment as the digital asset posted gains of 5% over the last 24 hours, which interestingly, were the highest among the top 5 cryptocurrencies as per CoinMarketCap’s rankings. Now eyeing a key breakout above its ascending channel, XRP could press home their advantage moving forward.
Currenciesambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: A supply shock may be coming, but this is what it means

Bitcoin, at press time, had been following its sideways price trajectory for over a week, humbly oscillating between the $40,000-$30,000 levels. With this ceiling not having been topped since May, except for very momentarily in June, it is only natural that many analysts have turned bearish, declaring the bull run to be over for good.
Stocksambcrypto.com

Polkadot might stick around, but should you accumulate it now?

Polkadot promotes itself as a unique proof-of-stake cryptocurrency aimed at delivering interoperability among other blockchains. In fact, Polkadot, according to many, is one of the most valuable projects in the crypto-space right now. At the time of writing, DOT was trading at around the $15.3 price level, having noted an uptick of about 1.7% in 24 hours.
Marketsambcrypto.com

For Chainlink’s whales, this isn’t exactly on the cards right now

In 2020, Chainlink was briefly a top-five asset in the market. A strong bullish rally mid-summer allowed the altcoin to climb all the way up to ~$20. In 2021, the asset rallied once again and registered a new all-time high of $53. However, over the past few weeks, a depreciation of 66% has followed, with the alt valued at $18.05 on the charts at press time.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Grayscale’s $550 Million GBTC Unlock: Analysts Question The Price Effects on Bitcoin

Grayscale’s biggest single-day shares unlocking of 16,240 BTC is almost here. What impact will the event have on bitcoin’s price?. With Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) biggest BTC unlocking event scheduled to happen in the middle of July, many market analysts and traders are worried about the potential effects of this event on bitcoin’s price and the crypto market in general.
CurrenciesFortune

Why you should be terrified of owning Bitcoin

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. It's obvious to anyone who owns or considers buying Bitcoin that the leading cryptocurrency is volatile. For loyal fans, its sharp swings are a small price to pay for the joining a juggernaut poised to dominate the world of global finance. But a close examination of precisely how wildly and crazily Bitcoin's price careens—even in the same trading day—shows that it's the most erratic, dangerous, totally unpredictable major investment category on the planet.
Stocksdailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Accurately Predicted Bitcoin’s 50% Fall Updates Crypto Forecast

Chief investment officer and founder of Guggenheim Partners Scott Minerd, who notably called Bitcoin’s 50% collapse, suggests that the Bitcoin correction might not be over. In a recent CNBC interview, Minerd reflects on his initial prediction, saying that he thought a pullback was likely, given the crypto market’s parabolic rise over the past year.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

GBTC unlock edges closer as impact on Bitcoin price remains unclear

As Bitcoin (BTC) struggles around the $32,700 mark after the July 8 price drop, another major event looms over the flagship cryptocurrency in July, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) unlock. A total of nearly 40,000 BTC will be unlocked in July, amounting to nearly $1.5 billion in notional value. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy