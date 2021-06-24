Why this might ‘sound crazy’ about Bitcoin
The broader market structure has been quite wobbly over the last few days, and Bitcoin’s plummeting price has merely managed to rub salt into the market’s wound. Additionally, on Tuesday, Bitcoin’s price briefly fell below the psychological $30k benchmark and was trading at a price as low as $28,600. With #cryptocrash trending on Twitter, extreme fear managed to resurface in the minds of the market participants. Nevertheless, the coin quickly recovered and was trading in the $32k price level at press time.ambcrypto.com