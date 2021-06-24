Why this might ‘sound crazy’ about Bitcoin

Last Week In Bitcoin is a series discussing the events of the previous week that occurred in the Bitcoin industry, covering all the important news and analysis. As more and more institutional investors jump aboard and more countries signal their intent to pursue bitcoin as an alternate investment to the US dollar or even their own currencies, bitcoin should be over the moon. Instead “jelly hands” continue to sell while the whales and sharks continue to accumulate. This week I decided to look at the profitability of owning bitcoin over the last twelve years.