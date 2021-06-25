Cancel
Dow Jones Today Leads Early Stock Rally As Nike, Virgin Galactic Spike; Netflix, Splunk, NetApp Get Upgrades

By ALAN R. ELLIOTT
Investor's Business Daily
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks jumped at the starting bell Friday, boosted by a tentative federal infrastructure agreement, a strong round of Federal Reserve stress test results for banks bolstered early trade, and a May inflation gauge that came in below expectations. Virgin Galactic rallied after the FAA Ok'd hauling passengers into space. Nike blew past a buy point on the Dow Jones today, soaring 15% after its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report.

