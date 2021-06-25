Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Tel Aviv defies virus to party with Pride

By JACK GUEZ, Daniella Cheslow
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPK2g_0af1Lj4A00
Organisers called the Tel Aviv Pride event the 'largest parade of its kind held worldwide since the outbreak of Covid-19' /AFP

Thousands partied in the streets of Tel Aviv on Friday at the city's first Pride event since the Covid pandemic, with many ignoring Israeli government pleas to wear masks amid a surge in infections.

Extravagantly costumed revellers danced on colourful floats under rainbow banners, in a parade stretching from the city centre along the beach towards the ancient port of Jaffa, a mixed Arab-Jewish quarter.

"We have come to celebrate our love and to continue to fight for our rights," said Shalev, giving only his first name, as carnival floats drove slowly through the packed crowds, with dancers waving pink flags along to thumping trance music.

Organisers called it the "largest parade of its kind held worldwide since the outbreak of Covid-19", with local government estimating at least 100,000 people took part.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai hailed the event's return, saying in a statement that Pride events were "a long-standing tradition, centred on a message of equality, acceptance, and human and civil rights."

The parade began at midday (0900 GMT), the same time a health ministry requirement for masks to be worn in most indoor spaces came back into effect just 10 days after it was lifted.

Despite the ministry's call for masks to be worn at large outdoor gatherings, an AFP reporter saw few among the thousands of party-goers.

- 'Stay safe' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19VCEw_0af1Lj4A00
Thousands attended the Tel Aviv Pride parade on Friday /AFP

"I'm very happy," said Mai Truman, a 28-year-old student who came from the nearby town of Rehovot to support his friends in Israel's LGBTQ community.

"It feels like there's no corona, it feels like we finished," said Truman, who was not wearing a mask.

The last Tel Aviv Pride in 2019 drew a quarter of a million party-goers.

With Israel still largely closed to tourists due to the pandemic, this year's march was smaller -- but the celebrations were just as enthusiastic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XjU4O_0af1Lj4A00
Israel has a large LGBTQ community but still does not recognise same-sex marriages /AFP

Nuphar Siman-Tov, 22, said she came to Tel Aviv Pride "to support friends and family".

She wore a mask and, like more than half of Israelis, has had two vaccinations.

"I'm trying to do the maximum I can to stay safe," she said.

Another person wearing a face mask was Lin Xiaoxi, a 33-year-old foreign student at Tel Aviv University.

"It is quite different from China," Lin said.

- 'Not just a party' -

One man shot a water gun from his terrace to provide cooling relief for the demonstrators in the Mediterranean sunshine below.

Some revellers wore bathing suits while others cooled themselves with rainbow-striped hand fans.

Ofir, 20, stood under the water gun stream with friends.

She asked AFP not to use her second name, as she is a soldier and a lesbian.

"Pride is not just a party," she said, a rainbow painted on her eyelids. "It's a protest."

She said she wanted Israel to legalise same-sex marriage and ease rules for same-sex couples to raise children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLgsM_0af1Lj4A00
Friday's march took place despite the health ministry calling for masks to be worn at large outdoor gatherings amid a new spike in Covid-19 cases /AFP

"We are part of the people," she added.

Israel has the most open attitude to homosexuality in the Middle East, with a large and influential gay community, particularly in Tel Aviv.

But the country also has a large and highly conservative ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, and a new governing coalition headed by Naftali Bennett includes parties with socially conservative platforms.

Far-right lawmaker Bezalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionism party called Friday's march "a great blasphemy".

The Islamic conservative Raam party released a campaign video earlier this year calling LGBTQ people "deviants".

A 2015 Pride event in Jerusalem ended in tragedy when an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stabbed a 16-year-old girl to death and wounded several others.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tel Aviv Pride#Pride Parade#Homosexuality#Covid#Arab Jewish#Lgbtq#Afp Nuphar Siman Tov#Israelis#Tel Aviv University#Islamic#Raam Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Israel doubles water supply to Jordan; source says PM met king

JERUSALEM, July 8 (Reuters) - Israel will this year double its supply of water to Jordan and encourage Amman to export more to the Palestinians, Israeli officials said on Thursday after a source told Reuters the new Israeli prime minister had secretly met the Jordanian king. Jordan is a key...
Middle EastPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Israel again demolishes Palestinian village in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Wednesday demolished the Bedouin herding community of Khirbet Humsu in the occupied West Bank, the latest chapter in the military’s attempts to uproot the Palestinian village of makeshift homes. At least 65 people, including 35 children, were displaced, said Christopher Holt of the West Bank...
SocietyNew York Post

Tel Aviv police arrest 50 who tried to disrupt Pride Parade

About 50 people were arrested in Tel Aviv Friday as police say they thwarted multiple attempts to disrupt an LGBTQ+ Pride parade, while a long-dormant movement resurfaced to protest the event. Police say they arrested two residents of the Palestinian Authority who were in Israel illegally and carrying a knife,...
Middle EastArkansas Online

Watermelon symbol goes digital in Palestinians' bid

JERUSALEM -- Raising the red, green, white and black Palestinian flag has been banned at times in Israel and today draws the ire of authorities. So the watermelon -- locally grown and similarly colored -- has for decades served in Palestinian iconography as a subversive stand-in. In recent weeks, the watermelon has resurged on social media, as part of what some Palestinians say are efforts to preempt or circumvent online censorship in the face of heightened enforcement sparked by the Israel-Hamas conflict in May and the accompanying wave of grassroots Palestinian activism.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel levels family home of alleged Palestinian attacker

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Thursday demolished the family home of a Palestinian-American man accused of carrying out a deadly attack on Israelis in the occupied West Bank, rejecting pleas from his estranged wife that he rarely lived in the house, which she shared with their three children. The demolition...
POTUSAxios

Axios from Tel Aviv

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed told me in an exclusive interview on Tuesday he is convinced that relations with Israel will continue to move forward regardless of the change of government in Jerusalem. He called the new relationship with Israel "an exciting...
Middle Eastsandiegouniontribune.com

Head of radical Palestinian group laid to rest in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria — Hundreds of people attended on Friday the funeral of Ahmed Jibril, the leader of a breakaway Palestinian faction whose group carried out attacks in the 1970s and 1980s against Israeli targets was laid to rest in the Syrian capital of Damascus. Special funeral prayers were held for...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Israel’s Arab Citizens Are the “Main Danger” to Its Future

Efraim Karsh, editor of the Middle East Quarterly and director of the BESA Center for Strategic Studies in a recent webinar (video) discussing the growing radicalization of the Israeli Arab community stated that the “main danger to Israel’s continued success, or even existence over the long run,” is posed not by Iran or the myriad armed Islamist proxies operating along its frontiers, but by Arab citizens of Israel. Comprising roughly one fifth of the population, over the past quarter century Israeli Arabs have increasingly come to adopt a Palestinian identity, “reject Israel’s continued existence as a Jewish state,” and employ “both violent and … sophisticated means to achieve this goal.”
WorldForward

Looking to follow Team Israel at the Olympics? This duo has you covered.

David Wiseman and Shari Wright-Pilo were at the 2019 Tel Aviv Grand Prix when Israeli judoka Or Sasson won the gold medal. As the press section swarmed him with cameras and rapid-fire questions in Hebrew, Wright-Pilo was recording on her phone and decided to try something. She asked the judoka, “Ori, can we have a few words in English?” He turned toward her voice, as if in slow motion, and recognized her immediately. He replied, “Sure, Shari, no problem.”
WorldCleveland Jewish News

The best new tourist experiences awaiting you in Israel

First it was July 1, now it’s August, but we still don’t know for sure when individual tourists will finally be allowed back into Israel as the Delta variant and other emerging variants continue their high speed march around the world. While the extended closure—Israel closed its borders to foreigners...
Medical & BiotechFrankfort Times

The Latest: Israel strikes Pfizer deal for new vaccine batch

JERUSALEM — Israel’s prime minister says the country has struck a deal with Pfizer to receive a fresh batch of coronavirus vaccines in August to help with its drive to vaccinate teenagers. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting that the agreement to advance...
WorldThe Jewish Press

Bennett Government Accedes to Islamist Ra’am Party Ultimatum

The hodge-podge coalition government led by Yamina party chair and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has caved in response to a threat by the Islamist Ra’am party, a coalition member, and held a vote late Sunday afternoon on the issue of moving the Bedouin Authority to the Social Services / Welfare Ministry.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Hezbollah Likely Culprit in Million Dollar Gun Smuggling into Israel

The IDF and the police on Friday thwarted a smuggling attempt of some 43 weapons from Lebanon into Israel. This is the largest smuggling endeavor on this border in recent years: the guns’ estimated value is NIS 2.7 million, just shy of $1 million. The smuggling was thwarted in the area of the village of Ghajar is an Alawite-Arab on the Hasbani River, located on the Lebanese side of the border between Lebanon and the Israeli Golan Heights.
Teaneck, NJTimes Herald-Record

Jewish opposition to Israel's oppression of Palestinians is growing. Here's why | Opinion

Contrary to the image presented in columnist Mike Kelly’s recent piece on a “lone” Jewish protester at a pro-Israeli rally held in Teaneck, New Jersey, as a member of Northern New Jersey Jewish Voice for Peace, I can say that we are part of a groundswell of Jews nationwide who say “No!” to apartheid in Israel and that nation's campaign of ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Is Israel preparing for the inevitable civil war in the West Bank?

As President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken ponder how to entice the Palestinian Authority (PA) to negotiate with Israel, a far more significant problem is being ignored. The Biden team marched along, facilitating a transfer of money to the PA and reopened the U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem, another Palestinian demand, without tangible reciprocity. But this will not reveal the elephant in the room: an inevitable, coming uprising by Hamas in the West Bank.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

In Beijing, pride and hopes for a stronger China on party centenary

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - People gathered on Thursday in Beijing to take photographs of celebratory flyovers and sing revolutionary songs as the ruling Communist Party celebrated its 100th birthday, expressing pride in China's development and wishes for a more powerful country. Some congregated by an ancient canal once used...
Middle EastPosted by
The Associated Press

Netanyahu vacates prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Benjamin Netanyahu and his family vacated the Israeli prime minister’s official residence early Sunday, nearly a month after the longtime leader was ousted from office with the formation of an alternate government. A family spokesman confirmed the Netanyahus left the residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem shortly...
Protestsmarketresearchtelecast.com

New night of protests in Israel against Prime Minister Netanyahu

The population of Israel has been demonstrating against the Government for months, especially against the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, for the mismanagement of the pandemic, to which must be added the charges of corruption. The protesters have again gathered, this time, near properties of the Israeli prime minister in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy