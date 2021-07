It appears that the Sony marketing machine for Spider-Man: No Way Home is now well and truly in gear and storming towards the arrival of a trailer in the near future as we have been treated to a number of sneak peeks and toy reveals that have hinted at characters and appearances of those characters in the third solo Spidey outing in the MCU. After getting a hint at the new costume of Tom Holland's webbed wonder thanks to images released of a new Lego set, we have now had a full look at the costume in question.