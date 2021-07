Andy Cohen asked Khloe how she feels about Lamar admitting he mistreated her in the past. Khloe Kardashian opened up about where she stands with her ex Lamar Odom. During Part 2 of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion on Sunday, the reality star was asked by host Andy Cohen if she is still in communication with the former NBA player, whom she divorced in 2016.