Twitter Rallies Around John Boyega With #IStandWithJohnBoyega Hashtag

A little over a month ago, we told you how John Boyega suddenly and unexpectedly dropped out from a Netflix film called Rebel Ridge that was in the middle of filming, helmed by Green Room and True Detective director Jeremy Saulnier. This kicked up a brief firestorm of insider gossip and rumors that painted a slightly different picture than the official statement by Netflix and Boyega’s party. Whatever the case may be, Boyega has since set his sights on his next project and, in an amusing slice of irony, his joining will actually save an in-flux production.