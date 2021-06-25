Cancel
Britney Spears' Public Support May Not Mean Much in Court

By Associated Press
Billboard
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article“When Britney spoke, I mean, the world listened. This was amazing,” family law attorney Peter Walzer said. “Now, whether the judge will buy it, whether the judge will let her out of her conservatorship, my bet is no.” Spears’ passionate, at times emotional address Wednesday (June 23) to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny was the first time in 13 years she has spoken in open court on the conservatorship, which she called “abusive” and “stupid.”

www.billboard.com
Britney Spears
#New Court#Mental Health#The Bessemer Trust#Asap
