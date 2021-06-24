OMYF Surprises 12 Local Non-Profits with Grants Totaling $700K, Bringing Total Grants Given in 2021 to $1M

ORLANDO -- Providing an assist in times of need has been a hallmark of the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) since its inception. For the last 31 years, the OMYF has been a staple in the Central Florida community, supporting programs and partnerships that empower families and change lives. However, the need for their assistance has perhaps never been greater than it is right now. And once again, the OMYF has stepped up to the plate to provide resources to those that need it the most.