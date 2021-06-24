Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, FL

OMYF Surprises 12 Local Non-Profits with Grants Totaling $700K, Bringing Total Grants Given in 2021 to $1M

By Dan Savage Facebook Twitter
NBA
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO -- Providing an assist in times of need has been a hallmark of the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) since its inception. For the last 31 years, the OMYF has been a staple in the Central Florida community, supporting programs and partnerships that empower families and change lives. However, the need for their assistance has perhaps never been greater than it is right now. And once again, the OMYF has stepped up to the plate to provide resources to those that need it the most.

www.nba.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Seminole, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Martins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics Education#Nutrition Education#Non Profits#Foster Children#Charity#Orlando Magic#Grace Medical Home#Omyf Jersey#Landman#Shareholder Engagement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Society
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Charities
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy