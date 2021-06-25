Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Antis All Dressed Up to Bash NJ Compressor at Mtg, Rep Didn’t Show

marcellusdrilling.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe find it kind of amusing that anti-fossil fuelers dead set against a plan by Kinder Morgan to build a new compressor station in Passaic County, NJ, and dead set against upgrading an existing compressor station in neighboring Sussex County, NJ, were all worked up to attend a Sussex County Board of Commissioners meeting where a Tennessee Gas Pipeline representative was supposed to make a presentation, but the rep didn’t show. He had (ahem) “car trouble” and couldn’t make the meeting in person. Antis were all dressed up with nowhere to go.

marcellusdrilling.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtg#Antis#Tennessee Gas Pipeline#Bash Nj Compressor#Sussex County Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Richmond, VAmarcellusdrilling.com

Richmond Gas-Fired Plant Explores Building Pipeline Thru 5 Counties

This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. MDN first told you about plans to build the Chickahominy Power Station, a 1,650 megawatt state-of-the-art natural gas-fired power plant, in June 2018 (see Huge New Marcellus-Fired Power Plant Coming Near Richmond, VA). A year later, in June 2019, the Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board approved a key permit for the project (see Virginia Approves Marcellus-Fired Power Plant Project Near Richmond). Although the application for the project said an existing 16-inch gas pipeline owned by Virginia Natural Gas crosses through the site (implying the project would use that line to feed the plant), earlier this year a subsidiary of the same company formed and is exploring building a 24-inch gas pipeline that would traverse five counties in the region.
Income TaxAsbury Park Press

Why 'baby bonds' didn't make it into the NJ budget, and what happens now

New Jersey made national headlines last year when Gov. Phil Murphy proposed putting aside a state-funded nest egg for babies born into all but the wealthiest families. It was a progressive pitch that Murphy said would "break the cycle of economic inequality" and was necessary amid the COVID pandemic that "laid bare systemic inequities that have disproportionately denied families of color an equal chance to achieve upward mobility."

Comments / 0

Community Policy