Antis All Dressed Up to Bash NJ Compressor at Mtg, Rep Didn’t Show

MDN first told you about plans to build the Chickahominy Power Station, a 1,650 megawatt state-of-the-art natural gas-fired power plant, in June 2018 (see Huge New Marcellus-Fired Power Plant Coming Near Richmond, VA). A year later, in June 2019, the Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board approved a key permit for the project (see Virginia Approves Marcellus-Fired Power Plant Project Near Richmond). Although the application for the project said an existing 16-inch gas pipeline owned by Virginia Natural Gas crosses through the site (implying the project would use that line to feed the plant), earlier this year a subsidiary of the same company formed and is exploring building a 24-inch gas pipeline that would traverse five counties in the region.