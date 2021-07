Hilda Hassler, at left, points out an interesting aspect of a grave in the Amherst Cemetery to Pam Vieselmeyer during the cemetery tours held Saturday, June 26. Residents met at the Phillips County Museum in the morning and drove to tour Pleasant Valley, Dunkard, Amherst and Holyoke cemeteries. People learned about the history of the cemeteries as they traveled to each location, gaining insight into the county’s history through the process. The Phillips County Historical Society plans to facilitate tours of the cemeteries in the western part of Phillips County at a later date. — The Holyoke Enterprise | Johnson Publications.