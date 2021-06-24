Cancel
Dallas County, TX

Plan Could House More Than Half Of The People In Dallas Experiencing Homelessness

dhantx.com
Cover picture for the articleOver the next two years, local governments and agencies plan to spend about $70 million to house more than 2,600 individuals and families. The ambitious effort to house thousands of individuals and families will combine the resources of three cities — Dallas, Grand Prairie and Mesquite — as well as the county, the local housing authority, and the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance. It’ll rely on the efforts of many more public agencies, philanthropies and nonprofits to achieve its goals.

dhantx.com

