Ronaldo, Turing, and a 'terrifying' song - Creative Hits & Misses of the Week

England needed someone like Cristiano Ronaldo during the penalty shootout, and they didn’t have him. England lost to Italy on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday night, and fingers are being pointed in every direction with regards to who is to blame. But before examining what happened, we’re taking a look back at the most recent European Championship before this, when Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show in a shootout, and not just because he scored.