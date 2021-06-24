Cancel
Ronaldo, Turing, and a 'terrifying' song - Creative Hits & Misses of the Week

prweek.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduct (dis)placement has been one of the most intriguing subplots to this year’s Euros. What started with Cristiano Ronaldo removing Coke from a press conference was followed by Pogba dismissing Heineken and then Andriy Yarmolenko – sensing a brand opportunity – cheekily showcasing the sponsor’s bottles in his post-match interview. Someone was going to capitalise on Cokegate... enter Ikea Canada, nailing it with a simple design hijack – creating an ad for a reusable water bottle named Cristiano ‘for water only’, which soon went viral.

www.prweek.com

Comments / 0

