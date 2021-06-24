Ronaldo, Turing, and a 'terrifying' song - Creative Hits & Misses of the Week
Product (dis)placement has been one of the most intriguing subplots to this year’s Euros. What started with Cristiano Ronaldo removing Coke from a press conference was followed by Pogba dismissing Heineken and then Andriy Yarmolenko – sensing a brand opportunity – cheekily showcasing the sponsor’s bottles in his post-match interview. Someone was going to capitalise on Cokegate... enter Ikea Canada, nailing it with a simple design hijack – creating an ad for a reusable water bottle named Cristiano ‘for water only’, which soon went viral.www.prweek.com
