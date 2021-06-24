Harold Dean Debolt, 77, of Iuka, IL passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. Dean was born on October 28, 1943, in Shelbyville, the son of Arlie and Lorene (Walls) Debolt. He was a 1961 graduate of Stew-Stras High School. Dean and Lois Stodden were united in holy matrimony on June 28, 1969 and were blessed with 25 years of marriage before her passing on August 1, 1994. Dean was an Engineer in the Salem area for most of his working career. He retired from B&L Machine & Design in Effingham. Dean was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a harness horse racing fan and owner. He was a member of the U.S. Trotting Association and the Illinois Harness Horseman Association.