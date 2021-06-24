Cancel
Newton, IL

Connie Sue Kirts, 73

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnie Sue Kirts, age 73, of Ste. Marie, Illinois, passed away at 7:08 AM – Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Aperion Care in Bridgeport, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Connie’s life will be held at 12:00 PM (Noon) – Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Chris Parr officiating. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 1 hour before the service. In loving memory of Connie, memorials may be made to the Ste. Marie Foundation.

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

