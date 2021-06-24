Cancel
Sullivan, IL

Thomas E. Dial, 61

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas E. Dial, 61, of Sullivan, IL, previously of Windsor, IL, passed away at 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in Sullivan Health Care Center in Sullivan, IL. Tom was born on September 6, 1959, in Vandalia, the son of Elvin and Betty (Stinebring) Dial. He was a 1977 graduate of Cowden-Herrick High School. Tom and Barbara Adams were married on August 6, 1983 and from that union they were blessed with two children, John and Jaclyn. Tom worked for International Paper, now known as Graphic Packaging, in Shelbyville for 23 years. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, coin collecting, collecting unique shotguns, was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and he treasured his 1996 Dodge Indy Ram truck.

