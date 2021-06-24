Cancel
Michigan State

Anti-Mask Meteorologist Fired From Michigan Station After Going Off Script

By Ken Evans
98.7 WFGR
98.7 WFGR
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A weathercaster for Detroit station WWJ-TV has been fired after going off script on the air and alleging 'discrimination against the station's owner, CBS. During a Sunday night newscast the weathercaster, April Moss, took a break during her forecast to notify viewers she would be doing an interview with another media outlet. She said she would be exposing 'the discrimination that CBS is enforcing upon [sic] its employees'. While she didn't expound upon the discrimination in her report, she did later speak with far-right activist group Project Veritas and insinuated that CBS policies for masking and vaccinations were discriminatory.

98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

