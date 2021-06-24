Cancel
Ocean City, MD

OC Council Reduces Taxi Fees

By Shawn Soper
The Dispatch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEAN CITY — In an attempt to boost a lagging cab industry, resort officials this week voted on first reading to significantly reduce the fees for taxi medallions. In 2010, Ocean City adopted a taxi medallion system in an attempt to better regulate the town’s cab industry and as a means to generate revenue. The intent was to limit the number of cabs that operate exclusively on the island, eliminate rogue cab companies from other areas that showed up during peak times and add stronger regulations including inspections in the interest of public safety.

