Windows 10’s one billion users need to be on high alert because Microsoft has issued a serious update warning and everyone needs to take action. The warning is in response to ‘PrintNightmare’, a critical zero day flaw in the Windows Print Spooler service which is actively being exploited by hackers to remotely execute code with system-level privileges (the ultimate goal for attacks). Now Microsoft has issued a series of fixes which, while flawed, are essential updates for all Windows users.