The Independence Day holiday is one of the most outdoorsy holidays of the year. Next to Memorial Day and Labor Day, tons of Americans spend their 4th of July weekends in the great outdoors. For Montanans, its all about hitting up the lake or river. Judging by the amount of boat trailers at all the local fishing access locations this past weekend. It is safe to say that there was plenty of fun to be had on our area rivers. It almost looked like they needed to put traffic lights up on the water, just to control the flow.