Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Stevie Wonder are being lined up for a star-studded concert in honour of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. The 95-year-old monarch will mark 70 years on the throne in 2022 and to celebrate, the BBC are “going all out” to bring in entertainers from around the world to celebrate the milestone with a spectacular show, and they have already started to reach out to big name artists to discuss their availability.