Prairie Du Chien, WI

Stanley D. Mayhew

guttenbergpress.com
 18 days ago

Stanley D. Mayhew, 87, of Prairie du Chien, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien. He was born April 22, 1934, in Comertown, Mont., the son of Leon and Vida (Willoughby) Mayhew. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He loved shooting pool, hunting and carpentry. Stan was a gritty, hardworking man who overcame a lot in his life. He was a man of great determination and never hesitated to help others.

guttenbergpress.com

Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Prairie Du Chien, WI
#Crossing Rivers Health#The U S Air Force#Garrityfuneralhome Com
