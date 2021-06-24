Should Jails Charge For Phone Calls?

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for June 24. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The Massachusetts Sheriff's Association announced they'd make the first 10 minutes of phone calls from county jails free every week, and standardize the cost of each minute after to a maximum of 14 cents. Should jails charge or make all calls free? We discuss with Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins, president of the Massachusetts Sheriffs' Association, and State Rep. Chynah Tyler of Roxbury, who is the sponsor of a bill that would make all calls from Massachusetts prisons and jails free.