Body Jun. 24—DETROIT — Manager Mike Shildt didn’t pull out all the stops, but he pulled out some of them Wednesday when he pushed up by about two innings appearances by some of his late-inning relievers — Ryan Helsley, Genesis Cabrera and Giovanny Gallegos — all of whom pitched by the sixth inning and had been little used lately. Closer Alex Reyes appeared in the eighth with the Cardinals trailing by three.