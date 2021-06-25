Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

‘Almost no idea more un-American’: Pence breaks with Trump on Jan. 6

By Quint Forgey
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yelg3_0aezxokh00


Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday offered his most forceful rejection yet of former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election on Jan. 6, but declined to directly criticize Trump by name or assign him any blame for inciting the deadly Capitol attack.

Instead, Pence — speaking at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. — insisted he was not constitutionally empowered to reverse the election results when he presided over the counting of electoral votes in Congress in January. Trump had urged him to do so in the hours before the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol.

In his remarks, Pence described Jan. 6 as “a dark day in the history of the United States of America” and credited “the swift action of the Capitol Police and law enforcement” for quelling the violence, allowing him and lawmakers to resume the formal certification of the election results later that day.

“Now, there are those in our party who believe that in my position as presiding officer over the joint session, that I possessed the authority to reject or return electoral votes certified by states,” Pence said. “But the Constitution provides the vice president with no such authority before the joint session of Congress. And the truth is, there’s almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”

Pence went on to say he would “always be proud that we did our part on that tragic day to reconvene the Congress,” while also sympathizing with “the disappointment many feel” about the election’s outcome.

“I can relate. I was on the ballot,” he said. “But, you know, there’s more at stake than our party and our political fortunes in this moment. If we lose faith in the Constitution, we won’t just lose elections. We’ll lose our country.”

Pence, who has slowly returned to political speaking engagements in recent weeks, previously broached the subject of Jan. 6 during a speech in New Hampshire earlier this month, where he similarly declined to attack Trump and asserted he was proud of the former administration’s accomplishments.



“President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day,” Pence said in New Hampshire. Shortly before the insurrection on Jan. 6, Trump told supporters at a fiery rally outside the White House that he hoped Pence would “do the right thing” when presiding over the joint session of Congress.

“I just spoke to Mike. I said: ‘Mike, that doesn’t take courage. What takes courage is to do nothing. That takes courage,’” Trump said at the rally. “And then we’re stuck with a president who lost the election by a lot, and we have to live with that for four more years. We’re just not going to let that happen.”

As the assault on the Capitol was actively unfolding, Trump tweeted: “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.”

Security footage of the Capitol riot released in February showed the then-vice president being whisked out of the Senate chamber, revealing just how close he came to the mob of Trump supporters — some of whom chanted “Hang Mike Pence!”

Pence, widely viewed as a potential 2024 Republican candidate for president, was careful to show no animosity toward Trump on Thursday, even eliciting applause as he compared the former president favorably to Ronald Reagan.

“President Donald Trump is also one of a kind. He, too, disrupted the status quo. He challenged the establishment. He invigorated our movement. And he set a bold new course for America in the 21st century,” Pence said at the Reagan Library. “And now, as then, there is no going back.”

Since leaving office, Trump has remained fixated on spreading his baseless claims that the election was stolen, while House Republicans last month purged their third-ranking leader — Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming — for rebuking the former president’s rampant falsehoods.

Trump has repeatedly downplayed the lethal nature of the Capitol siege, saying in March that the supporters rioting in his name posed “zero threat” on Jan. 6. In fact, five people died in the wake of the violence, including a Capitol Police officer. And the head of the Capitol Police officers’ union has indicated that roughly 140 officers were injured in the insurrection.

Trump has also reportedly promoted the conspiracy theory that he will be reinstated in the White House by August, and his former national security adviser Michael Flynn appeared earlier this month to endorse the idea of a possible coup.

The Department of Homeland Security’s top counterterrorism official told lawmakers on Wednesday the agency was following discussion of the reinstatement theory online among extremist communities, POLITICO reported and relayed that department officials are highly concerned about its potential to trigger a violent response.

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced she would create a new committee to probe the events leading up to the insurrection at the Capitol, after Senate Republicans last month blocked a bipartisan effort to establish an independent investigatory commission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
6K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Un American#Republican#Capitol Police#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSWashington Times

Trump says he’ll testify about Jan. 6 Capitol riot in deposition

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that he‘s eager to give sworn testimony in his lawsuit against Big Tech so he can air his claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. “I look forward to it actually,” Mr. Trump told The First’s Bill O’Reilly in an interview airing...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Biden is not boring

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. The White House loves leaning into the notion that the JOE BIDEN presidency is a deliberate...

Comments / 22

Community Policy