Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Legend of Mana's Nintendo Connections

By Editorials
Nintendo World Report
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA classic PlayStation RPG is now out on Switch, and it has some intriguing ties to The Legend of Zelda, Mario, EarthBound, and more. While the Mana series started off on Nintendo platforms, beginning life on the Game Boy and Super Nintendo, it had a Sony phase starting in the late ‘90s with 1999’s Legend of Mana. Now, 22 years later, Legend of Mana is actually out on Nintendo systems, coming to the Switch in a gorgeous remastered form. We have a full written review up for you to check out. There’s more detail there, but if you want the cliff notes: it’s a very unique and interesting game with gorgeous art and a god-tier soundtrack. The plot structure is weird and maybe the combat’s just okay, but I highly recommend Legend of Mana. It’s great.

www.nintendoworldreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoko Shimomura
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Nintendo#Legend Of Mana#Video Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Arts
News Break
SONY
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
RPG
Related
Video GamesGamespot

Goodwill Auctions Off Super-Rare Atari Game For Over $10,000

One person's trash is another person's treasure, and Goodwill North Central Texas certainly demonstrated that when an employee discovered an extremely rare video game in its inventory. The organization managed to sell the game on its website for more than $10,000, with the proceeds going toward free job placement and training for underprivileged individuals.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Surprises PS4 Players With Special Freebie

PlayStation is celebrating Pride Month, and included in these celebrations are a couple of freebies all PS4 users will be able to take advantage of. What does this mean? Well, it means that for Pride 2021, all PS4 users will be able to download a special PlayStation Pride 2021 wallpaper theme. Unfortunately, there's no alternative freebie for PS5 users, who can't use themes because the console doesn't support the feature, at least not yet.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Best Weapon Type in Legend of Mana

The best weapon type in Legend of Mana should have a good amount of reach without sacrificing strength or mobility. Legend of Mana allows players to choose from at least 10 types of weapons, including the typical RPG standbys of swords, bows, and axes. Each type has a different stat for strength, reach, and player mobility on the battlefield.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Deals: Legend Of Zelda's Revali Lands On The Nintendo UK Store In Fine Form

If you've played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you've almost certainly got your favourite Champion. You know, the four warriors who helped out Link during the Calamity and whose spirits occupy the Divine Beasts used to fight Ganon? We got to spend a lot more time with them in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and now you've got the chance to get really up close and personal with the very best one! Well, he thinks he's the best one, at least.
ComicsGame Informer Online

New Legends Of Mana Anime TV Series Announced

Earlier this month, our own Kimberly Wallace wrote up a delightful feature on why gamers should check out the beloved Legend of Mana RPG franchise (if they haven't already) with the hopes of even more adventures on the way. It looks like she's getting her wish because Square Enix has announced a new Legends of Mana anime TV series is on the way.
Comicsdbltap.com

Legend of Mana Egg Locations: Full List

Legend of Mana players can find eggs in various locations and hatch them to raise pets. There are several types of monsters that can hatch from these eggs, including aerial types like the fan-favorite Chocobo. Hatched monsters can become pets for players to use in-game whether they choose to bring their new companion into combat or simply enjoy their presence around the Home.
ComicsPosted by
PC Gamer

Old-school RPG Legend of Mana is getting an anime adaptation

Square Enix has announced that an anime adaptation of Legend of Mana is in the works. Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal is being produced by Warner Bros. Japan, Graphinica Inc and Yokohama Animation Lab—the latter two have recently collaborated on the opening cinematic for the Legend of Mana remaster. The announcement was made during a livestream celebrating 30 years of the Mana series.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Legend of Mana Remaster Review – Aging With Grace

A lot has changed in the JRPG genre since Legend of Mana first released. Gameplay mechanics have been refined, storytelling techniques have been honed, and tropes have risen and fallen in accordance with their popularity. Because of these factors, the newly remastered version of the Mana series classic finds itself in an interesting position. For better and worse, it’s now an unusual animal of a game with elements that JRPG fans will both love and hate.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Legend of Mana: What the Best Map Placement Is

If you’re like a lot of first-time Legend of Mana players, you probably have no idea what the best map placement is. After all, the game tasks you with making this choice before you get any information on what it does, how it affects the gameplay, and whether or not you’ll be able to change it later.
Video GamesTechRadar

Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch: what's different?

The Nintendo Switch OLED has announced, the fourth major release in this series. First there was the original in 2017, then the Switch Lite with non-removable controllers in 2019. And the refreshed original Nintendo Switch with improved battery life and a new CPU, again in 2019. The Nintendo Switch OLED...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Legend of Mana Cactus Diaries Explained

Legend of Mana continues a beloved in-game chronicle tradition. Every adventure needs a log of the hero's actions along the way—and what better way to keep that log than through a dedicated character? That's where Li'l Cactus comes in: the keeper of the in-game Cactus Diaries. The Cactus Diaries are simply the diaries entries of the Li'l Cactus character. After every mission, Li'l Cactus will chronicle the exploits of the player in his journal as a diary entry.
Video GamesThe Verge

Nintendo never needed to fix the Switch; it’s not broken

Nintendo finally did it! There’s a new Nintendo Switch coming in October! Over a year of rumors have amounted to the Nintendo Switch OLED model, featuring a slightly larger OLED display, “improved audio,” a built-in ethernet port, and a better kickstand. All of that hype has brought us a device that’s a mere step or two above the product launched back in March 2017. It sort of reminds me of that half-decade where Apple seemed to be stuck with the same generation of Intel CPUs in its laptops. The incremental improvements are nice, but we were all kind of hoping for more (like an end to Joy-Con drift?). Only Nintendo has never needed to give us more.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Nintendo's developer interview series returns

One of the many highlights of Satoru Iwata's reign at Nintendo was his series of Iwata Asks interviews - intimate, insightful and always entertaining chats between the president and the developers that started in the Wii era and carried on until Iwata's untimely death in 2015, they're some of the finest pieces of games journalism online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy