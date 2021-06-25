The person who came Corona positive 43 times, celebrated his being covid negative by opening a bottle of champagne

AajTak

Corona pandemic has wreaked havoc all over the world. When many people became corona positive for the second or third time, there was a wave of concern among the scientists as well. But one such case of corona virus has come to the fore in the UK.

One such case of Long Covid has come to light in Britain, due to which even doctors are surprised. A 72-year-old man living in Bristol is corona infected for 10 months.

The name of the infected person is Dave Smith. He is a retired driving instructor. After being infected with Corona, he had to be admitted to different hospitals seven times.

He had a corona test (Covid Test) 43 times. Every time the report came positive. This is the first case of Long covid in Britain

In an interview given to the BBC, Smith told how the virus was present in his body for so many days and how it affected his body.

Smith said, 'My energy was completely low and one night I had a cough for 5 hours in a row. I had given up all my hope. I called all my family members,

Spoke to everyone calmly and said goodbye to them. Smith said, 'I told my wife, Lynn, to let me go. I feel trapped in myself. It has gone from bad to worse now. At the same time, Lynn said, 'At times we felt that Smith would not be able to drag it any longer.

Smith was treated with a combination of anti-viral drugs and his treatment took two weeks. Now he got the news from his doctor that his report has come negative. So he could not believe his ears.

After this, the doctors advised him to take the test once again after staying for a week. He did the same and a week later his report came negative. Smith celebrated his covid negative by opening a bottle of champagne.

At present, cases of infection related to the delta form of the corona virus in Britain have caused concern for the country. The country is battling the third wave of Corona. Although vaccination work in the UK is largely nearing completion.

