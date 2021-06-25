Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
akki john

The person who came Corona positive 43 times, celebrated his being covid negative by opening a bottle of champagne

Posted by 
akki john
akki john
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjCf0_0aezgZmh00
AajTak

Corona pandemic has wreaked havoc all over the world. When many people became corona positive for the second or third time, there was a wave of concern among the scientists as well. But one such case of corona virus has come to the fore in the UK.

One such case of Long Covid has come to light in Britain, due to which even doctors are surprised. A 72-year-old man living in Bristol is corona infected for 10 months.

The name of the infected person is Dave Smith. He is a retired driving instructor. After being infected with Corona, he had to be admitted to different hospitals seven times.

He had a corona test (Covid Test) 43 times. Every time the report came positive. This is the first case of Long covid in Britain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ENh0g_0aezgZmh00
News18

In an interview given to the BBC, Smith told how the virus was present in his body for so many days and how it affected his body.

Infected elderly people living in Bristol, England

Smith said, 'My energy was completely low and one night I had a cough for 5 hours in a row. I had given up all my hope. I called all my family members,

Spoke to everyone calmly and said goodbye to them. Smith said, 'I told my wife, Lynn, to let me go. I feel trapped in myself. It has gone from bad to worse now. At the same time, Lynn said, 'At times we felt that Smith would not be able to drag it any longer.

Smith was treated with a combination of anti-viral drugs and his treatment took two weeks. Now he got the news from his doctor that his report has come negative. So he could not believe his ears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EtI2A_0aezgZmh00
AajTak

After this, the doctors advised him to take the test once again after staying for a week. He did the same and a week later his report came negative. Smith celebrated his covid negative by opening a bottle of champagne.

At present, cases of infection related to the delta form of the corona virus in Britain have caused concern for the country. The country is battling the third wave of Corona. Although vaccination work in the UK is largely nearing completion.

Stay Home, Stay Safe & Protect Others
I hope you liked this article. How helpful this article is for you, please tell by comments. If you have any suggestions or would like to say anything else on this subject, you are welcome. Please like and share to stay connected. Thank you.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
akki john

akki john

375
Followers
48
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Akki John is an aspiring writer who works on various social media sites including Upwork , Instagram and Facebook Groups. I've written for major magazines , blogged on some of the top blogs , and worked behind the scenes on branding projects for awesome clients. i like read books and written for blogs.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corona Virus#Champagne#Drugs#Uk#Covid Test
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.
TennisNBC News

Ashleigh Barty ends Australia's long wait for Wimbledon women's title

LONDON — World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian woman to win the Wimbledon singles title in 41 years on Saturday when she defeated Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in the final. The 25-year-old Barty, who won her maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2019, emulated...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy