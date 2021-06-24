Macomb County Woman Gets Six Months in Jail for Trying to Drown Puppy

A Macomb County woman is finally getting what she deserves after she attempted to drown an adorable puppy multiple times in the Clinton River. Macomb Circuit Court Judge James Biernat sentenced Amber Nicole Sunde, 26, of Shelby Township to six months in jail. Thankfully the judge also gave this loser 18 months of probation following the jail sentence. Plus, she's not allowed to own an animal while she's in jail or while she's on probation. Honestly, I don't think she should be allowed to ever own an animal again after what she did. As a bonus, the judge is also making her pay for all the dog's medical bills.