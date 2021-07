It's easier than ever to start investing with a few dollars. But if you hope to reach your long-term goals quickly, it helps if you can invest more than $5 or $10 here and there. You might look at your bank account and think, "I can't spare any more cash for investing," but you'd be surprised at how much money you're able to dig up if you're willing to get creative. Here are four places you might be able to find some extra money to invest.