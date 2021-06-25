Detroit woman faces tragic death after car train wreck on east side

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels)

Sometimes our schedules can become so busy that we do not pay attention to the decisions that we make or we do not pay attention to our surroundings. When our minds are on something else the unexpected always happens.

The most unexpected things always happen when we are either driving in traffic or when we are on our phones. That's why it is so important not to be in a rush, to be patient, to be present, and pay attention.

When you live by trains or are waiting for a train to pass it is important to follow these tips to keep your family, yourself, and the people around you safe.

Trains do not run on set schedules, it is important to keep in mind that they can be on any track, at any time, and going in any direction.

Never ignore any warning signs at crossings.

Trains will arrive at the crossing faster than you anticipate.

Always look and listen for the train.

Before crossing the train tracks make sure that you have enough room.

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels)

For example, where I live we have trains near our houses and a lot of people become impatient while they are waiting for the train. While waiting for the train to pass I have witnessed people try to go around the train or try to beat the train and in reality, we never know how fast that train is really going.

Early this morning it was reported that a woman on the Eastside of Detroit, Michigan was killed by a train while she was in her car. After getting hit by the train the woman was dragged by the train for about a thousand feet.

The accident is still under investigation because no one was around when this accident happened. The identity of the woman has not been released, but I do hope that the family is made aware of this tragic death.

