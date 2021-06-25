Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Detroit woman faces tragic death after car train wreck on east side

Posted by 
Bend With Tasha
Bend With Tasha
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yyc5o_0aezJZ6S00
(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels)

Sometimes our schedules can become so busy that we do not pay attention to the decisions that we make or we do not pay attention to our surroundings. When our minds are on something else the unexpected always happens.

The most unexpected things always happen when we are either driving in traffic or when we are on our phones. That's why it is so important not to be in a rush, to be patient, to be present, and pay attention.

When you live by trains or are waiting for a train to pass it is important to follow these tips to keep your family, yourself, and the people around you safe.

  • Trains do not run on set schedules, it is important to keep in mind that they can be on any track, at any time, and going in any direction.
  • Never ignore any warning signs at crossings.
  • Trains will arrive at the crossing faster than you anticipate.
  • Always look and listen for the train.
  • Before crossing the train tracks make sure that you have enough room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YyLX0_0aezJZ6S00
(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels)

For example, where I live we have trains near our houses and a lot of people become impatient while they are waiting for the train. While waiting for the train to pass I have witnessed people try to go around the train or try to beat the train and in reality, we never know how fast that train is really going.

Early this morning it was reported that a woman on the Eastside of Detroit, Michigan was killed by a train while she was in her car. After getting hit by the train the woman was dragged by the train for about a thousand feet.

The accident is still under investigation because no one was around when this accident happened. The identity of the woman has not been released, but I do hope that the family is made aware of this tragic death.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Bend With Tasha

Bend With Tasha

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
177
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

My mission is to spread knowledge on self love, self-care and confidence. My articles will focus on lifestyle, health & wellness, travel, yoga and fashion.

 https://bendwithtasha.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Accidents
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
Detroit, MI
Traffic
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Detroit, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Train Wreck#Trains#East Side#Train Tracks#Accident#The Eastside Of Detroit#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Indianapolis, INFox 59

Pedestrian struck, killed by train on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly train collision involving a pedestrian on the east side. Police say a person was struck by a train on the tracks near Massachusetts Avenue and E. 30th Street around 2:30 a.m. The pedestrian was declared deceased by on-scene medics.
Indianapolis, INcbs4indy.com

1 dead after train collision on east side; IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly train collision involving a pedestrian on the east side. Police say a person was struck by a train on the tracks near Massachusetts Avenue and E. 30th Street around 2:30 a.m. The pedestrian was declared deceased by on-scene medics.
Bolton, NCnrcolumbus.com

90-year-old Bolton woman dies day after car wreck

A driver’s-side collision Wednesday led to an elderly woman dying Thursday after being airlifted to Wilmington. According to an N.C. State Highway Patrol wreck report, at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday, a Lincoln Town Car driven by Bernice Little McKeithan of Bolton pulled out from Livingston Chapel Road onto U.S. 74-76. Her...
Springfield, MOksgf.com

Man Alive After Car Hit By Train In Springfield

A man is expected to recover after his car collided with a train in north Springfield. Police say the crash on Commercial Street knocked several container cars off the tracks. KY3 reports the man was standing outside of his vehicle when the ambulance arrived.
Indianapolis, INWIBC.com

Person Hit, Killed by Train on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being hit by a train. Indy Metro Police were called to the area near East 30th Street and Massachusetts Ave. early Wednesday morning on a report of a person hit by a train. Officers arrived and found the victim, who died before they...
Indianapolis, INcbs4indy.com

2 dead after crash on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people died in a crash Wednesday evening. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened in the area of East New York Street and Wallace Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday. The crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. A...
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Young man dies at scene of Detroit motorcycle crash, police say

DETROIT – According to police, a man possibly in his twenties died Tuesday while riding a motorcycle in Detroit. Police say the crash happened around 12:55 a.m. Tuesday after the victim was riding the motorcycle on southbound Woodward and collided with a 56-year-old male driver inside of a 2005 Chevy Equinox.
Cassville, MOcassville-democrat.com

Woman arrested after wreck south of Cassville

A Cassville woman was seriously injured and arrested following a wreck at 7:28 p.m on Tuesday on Farm Road 2200 and Farm Road 1097, two miles south of Cassville. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dana Minyard, 45, of Cassville, was driving a 2002 Nissan Xterra westbound when her vehicle lost control, ran off the roadway and struck an embankment.
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Video shows driver doing ‘ring of fire’ stunt at Detroit intersection

DETROIT – A video of a driver performing a ring of fire was posted on Facebook and is catching the attention of the Detroit Police Department. “Who was actually bold enough to put a ring of fire in the middle of the street and then do donuts with two people on top of the car?” said Jacqueline Pritchett, Commander of Organized Crime with DPD. “I recently saw the video and I was appalled.”
Detroit, MIdeadlinedetroit.com

Now a Dodge Charger has crashed into a Detroit grandmother's home

Dodge Charger drivers continue to wreak havoc on Detroit, taking lives, police resources, a storefront, an officer's dignity — and now, a chunk of one grandmother's house. Alecia Jackson tells WXYZ she plans to move out of the city after a Charger flew into her dining room Sunday afternoon upon colliding with a mini-van. Jackson was inside her home in the area of Brock and Seymour, on the east side, with her 15-year-old granddaughter when the crash occurred.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Shooting on Detroit's east side leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A man is dead and another injured after an early Tuesday morning shooting on Detroit's east side, police said. The shooting happened at about 1:50 a.m. in the area of East Eight Mile and Rex Avenue east of Gratiot, according to authorities. Officials said someone, possibly in a white Dodge...
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Stunt Woman Successfully Flipped A Car In Detroit

It takes a certain kind of person to put yourself in danger for the entertainment of others. I think it's something we take for granted when we're watching a movie, tv, or streaming show. But for every action scene there is someone behind it risking their lives to get the perfect shot. Michigan's queen of stunt people easily goes to Sara Holden, who recently flipped a car in River Rouge Detroit. She was attempting to do the stunt in Traverse City, but couldn't acquire the permits to pull it off.
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Man dies after trailer catches fire in backyard of East Side home

SAN ANTONIO - One man is dead after a trailer caught fire on the East Side. The fire started just after 6:30 a.m. Friday off Readwell Drive near S. WW White Road. Fire officials said that a trailer, which was parked in the backyard of a home, caught fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.
Stafford County, VAInside Nova

Stafford Fire and Rescue crew talks woman off Falmouth bridge

A Stafford County Fire and Rescue crew talked a woman in crisis off the Falmouth Bridge in Fredericksburg on Tuesday. While returning from Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford County Engine 6 saw a woman on the guardrail of the bridge over the Rappahannock River along U.S. 1. Alongside the women were two vehicles of people who had stopped to help.

Comments / 1

Community Policy