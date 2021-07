Thousands marched through London to protest the government's handling of the nightlife industry through the pandemic. “We can’t really get involved, but I believe that everyone is entitled to their right to protest,” says a policeman while shepherding troves of people through the streets of central London. In every which direction, whistles are blowing, placards line the streets reading ‘LET US DANCE’ and ‘SAVE OUR INDUSTRY’, and soundsystems blast music from tiny vans, slowly making their way through drunken crowds.