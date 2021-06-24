Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Stöner (Ex-Kyuss, Etc.) Streaming Debut Album “Stoners Rule”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStöner are streaming their debut album “Stoners Rule” ahead of its release tomorrow, June 25th. The band boast a lineup that includes ex-Kyuss bandmates Brant Bjork (ex-Fu Manchu) and Nick Oliveri (ex-Queens Of The Stone Age) along with Ryan Güt (who also drums for Bjork‘s solo band.)

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brant Bjork
Person
Nick Oliveri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ner#Drums#St Ner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Long Island emo/hardcore band Stand Still release debut EP (stream it & watch a video)

Stand Still are a new band who hail from the storied Long Island emo and hardcore scene, and they make melodic hardcore that's rooted in the sounds of hometown heroes like Silent Majority and The Movielife. Like those bands, they're too hardcore for pop punk and too pop punk for hardcore, but they exist right in the very appealing middle ground, and they take the sounds of their late '90s / early 2000s influences and it make it feel fresh. They just released their debut EP A Practice in Patience on New Morality Zine / DAZE (click the label links for pre-orders + merch), and we're now premiering the video for one of its standout tracks, "Satellites."
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Ciarra Fragale Debuts New Self-Titled Album - Stream It Early Below

Massachusetts singer/songwriter Ciarra Fragale has been growing in leaps and bounds, with each release becoming more assured and honing an even more potent edge to her wide-ranging style. Her 2019 sophomore LP, Call It What You Want was barely out before Fragale found herself gathering material for the follow-up. After a year of heavy touring Fragale relocated to her new home of Western Massachusetts where her third self-titled LP took form.
Musicrapradar.com

Album: Nas ‘It Was Written (Expanded Edition)

After two and half decades since its release, Nas celebrates the milestone of his sophomore album with the re-release of It Was Written. The re-touched classic LP features the original 14 tracks, and both the cassette bonus track, “Silent Murder” and the “Street Dreams” bonus verse on all DSPs. Released...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Royal Canoe Debuts New Album ‘Sidelining’ - Stream It Below

Winnipeg indie pop collective Royal Canoe has returned, sharing their new album, Sidelining. Their first record since 2019’s Waver, the band took an entirely new approach to writing and recording their latest work. As the band explains, “The songs were drawn from three separate recording/writing sessions spread out over the...
Musicnextmosh.com

postcards from new zealand stream new album ‘city islands’ (premiere)

Share the post "postcards from new zealand stream new album ‘city islands’ (premiere)" Rhythm and noise makers postcards from new zealand are getting ready to officially release their new full-length offering titled ‘city islands’ this Friday, July 2nd through Mandrone Records. We’re excited to be hosting the U.S. premiere of the new opus two days before release — stream the album in full below.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Bryan Away Debuts New Album ‘Canyons to Sawdust’ - Stream It Below

Chicago-based singer/songwriter Elliot Korte returns tomorrow with his sophomore record under his moniker Bryan Away. His latest effort, Canyons to Sawdust, sees him return to his music with a newly epic scale, matched only by the deeply introspective bent of the lyrics. Korte conjures otherworldly beauty and tender melody in equal measure, calling back to the sweeping, richly orchestrated chamber pop of the mid-2000s. Canyons to Sawdust is out everywhere tomorrow, but you can listen to the record early below, premiering with Under the Radar.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Powerwolf Release New Single Featuring Trivium’s Matt Heafy

Germany’s Powerwolf have released one last single before the release of their new album, Call of the Wild, this coming Friday, July 16. This latest track is a re-recording of “Fist by Fist (Sacralize or Strike)” featuring Trivium’s Matt Heafy. The song originally appeared on 2018’s The Sacrament of Sin.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

HOLY DEATH TRIO Parties Hard In New Single "White Betty"

Holy Death Trio will release their new album Introducing… on September 17. The band is here to prove they can party hard as hell, and bring the riffs, with their new single "White Betty". The single also demands it be blasted at full volume. There is no choice. "'White Betty'...
Entertainmentmusicconnection.com

Album Review: "TV" by Tai Verdes (7/10)

TikTok/MTV star Tai Verdes’ debut full-length TV is strung together with summery sing-alongs, clever wordplay and laid-back guitar. What works against the overall effort is the album lacks cohesiveness. Tai is perhaps too ambitious with his eclectic influences. Songs range from bubblegum pop, to cool hip-hop, to sexy R&B jams to acoustic diddies (“fake prophet,” “momma told me imma be”) and the Spanglish “Solamente.” Props to Verdes for his versatility––singles “DRUGS,” “A-O-K” and opener “rEaL WorLD” are solid. Using his realm of TV, it feels like we are flipping through the channels without truly getting a sense of the show.
San Francisco, CAbrooklynvegan.com

The Umbrellas prep debut LP for Slumberland (stream “Pictures”), tell us about its inspiration

San Francisco has a long, rich indiepop tradition, including such jangly bands as The Mantles, The Aislers Set, Grass Widow and, recently, The Reds, Pinks & Purples. Add to that The Umbrellas, who will release their self-titled debut album on August 6 via Slumberland Records. You can get a taste of the sparkling melodies and mid-fi DIY style via new single "Pictures," which the band says "explores the soreness one feels teetering in-between infatuation and reality." (Most of us have been there.) The video for the song premieres in this post and you can watch below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Alexis Marshall (Daughters) shares “Open Mouth” off upcoming debut solo album

Daughters vocalist Alexis Marshall's debut solo album HOUSE OF LULL . HOUSE OF WHEN arrives 7/23 via Sargent House (pre-order) and second single "Open Mouth" is out now. It's as ominous and apocalyptic as the last Daughters album, and you can hear it and watch the video (directed by John Bradburn, starring Charlie Greenwood) below.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

One Step Closer reveal debut album details & new song (exclusive purple/white vinyl pre-order)

Pre-order our exclusive purple/white splatter vinyl variant of One Step Closer's anticipated debut album. Wilkes-Barre's One Step Closer took the hardcore world by storm with their great, Triple B Records-released 2019 EP From Me To You. Then they showed off an even more melodic side on their 2020 single Lead to Gray," which came alongside the announcement of their debut album, which was initially expected in summer 2020. The pandemic had other plans, but all the extra time at home gave One Step Closer a chance to really put everything into this album, and the result is a far more ambitious undertaking than anything OSC had done before. "Everyone put themselves into this record," vocalist Ryan Savitski said. "No one held anyone back. If there was an idea that could be cool, then we’d try it."
Musictheprp.com

Foo Fighters Debut Music Video For Their ‘Dee Gees’ Cover Of The Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing”

The Foo Fighters have dropped a music video for their cover of the Bee Gees‘ “You Should Be Dancing” below. The group have taken on the moniker of the Dee Gees for their Bee Gees covers and will be releasing a new effort titled “Hail Satin” this coming Saturday, July 17th. It will arrive as part of a ‘Record Store Day‘ drop. That outing will be split between Bee Gees covers and live tracks and will run as follows:
Rock MusicPaste Magazine

5 New Albums to Stream Today

Conspiracy time: Maybe the light release week was because musicians knew of the heat wave before we did? Oh, it’s a holiday weekend? I sound unreasonable? Whatever, because we still got some bangers to prepare for a hot, sweaty and rockin’ July. Practice your synchronized swimming in the kiddie pool with The Go! Team playing in the background, or have a house kickback with Laura Mvula’s ‘80s-infused style. Perhaps G Herbo is your grilling music of choice, and Snapped Ankles can accompany you when you may have had one too many burgers before you pass out in the aforementioned kiddie pool. We won’t judge. Have a safe and happy long weekend from the Paste staff and find a new album to tide you over until next week!
Musichotradiomaine.com

(News) Travis Scott Updates Everyone on New Album

While Travis Scott has been traveling around France showing off his Dior collaboration, he’s been telling people about his upcoming album, most likely to be called UTOPIA. Scott said… “I’m in this new album mode where it’s like psychedelic rock. So even just like the field of cactuses and mushrooms, you might get tripped out.” We don’t have an official date for the release of the new project.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Album Review: "Home Video" by Lucy Dacus (10/10)

Produced by: Lucy Dacus, Colin Pastore, Jacob Blizard, and Jake Finch. Lucy Dacus hurt my feelings with her new album Home Video, yet I can only thank her for it. Packed with nostalgia and woven with wit, Dacus is a cohesive storyteller in her songs about firsts, endings, and the messy bits in between. The album is delightfully, unmistakably queer with songs like “Christine” and “VBS” rehashing some religious trauma to guitar riffs and sweet, haunting vocals. Danceable singles “Brando” and “Hot & Heavy” are met with “First Time,” another driving and upbeat instant-classic; and ugly-cry-inducing single “Thumbs” (a favorite from live shows that was released years after its first moment on stage) was matched by “Please Stay” and “Cartwheel,” more deeply weepy wonders that remind us that Lucy Dacus is a powerhouse of a poet.
Food & Drinksthecomedybureau.com

NNPR (Clubhouse Live-stream)

Breathtaking coverage of the dramatic arts, literature up to the minute news and insights from some of the most awakened varied completely interesting and unique voices in the world come pitch your *(FAKE) audio, podcast, music, travel, leisure, news, cooking shows, arts, and style for a spot on our airwaves. The only limits are your imagination.
CelebritiesEW.com

Jadakiss debuts atop album chart

Jadakiss calls his second solo album ”Kiss of Death,” which is what the disc was for the chart hopes of the Beastie Boys. ”Kiss” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart , dethroning last week’s champ, the Beasties’ ”To the 5 Boroughs.” The Lox rapper’s album sold 246,000 copies, according to SoundScan, while ”Boroughs” dropped to third place on sales of 143,000, some 60 percent less than during last week’s debut.
Video Gamesthecomedybureau.com

Stream of Blood: The Kenahora (Twitch Live-stream)

Stream of Blood is a livestream tabletop roleplaying games with writers, actors, comedians, and creators. Join us three times a week for Blades in the Dark, Vampire: the Masquerade, Call of Cthulhu, old-school Dungeons & Dragons, and more!. The Kenahora return to Doskvol for more #BloodAndBlades!. Featuring: Rachel Weeks, Aaron...

Comments / 0

Community Policy