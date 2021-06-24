Cancel
Rock Music

Spirit Breaker Sign With Solid State Records, Ready New Album For August Release

By wookubus
theprp.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolid State Records have signed Michigan-based metalcore band Spirit Breaker. An August 13th release date has been set for the band’s new album “Cura Nata” with the previously released first single “Pure Fury & Wonder” streaming below. A press release said of the album:. ”Cura Nata‘ delves deep into the...

#Solid State Records
