Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Kanye West Sues Walmart Over Knockoff Yeezys, Claims He Could Be Losing Hundreds of Millions of Dollars – Report

By Aleia Woods
Posted by 
Y105
Y105
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kanye West is at odds with Walmart again. According to a new report from TMZ on Thursday (June 24), Kanye is suing the retail giant for selling replicas of his Yeezy Foam Runner shoe on Walmart's website for less than half of the actual retail price. On Walmart.com, the look-alike footwear is listed as the "Daeful Mens Womens Kids Summer Beach Shoes Foam Runner Anti Slipper Sandals Casual Beige." There are seven different colors ranging from beige to black to yellow and also white. As for the price, the shoes are between $23.99 and $24.49 based on the color.

y105music.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Lil Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yeezys#Tmz#Walmart Com#G O O D Music#Xxl#Marketplace#Pockets Full Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Retail
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashiontalesbuzz.com

Kanye West’s Yeezy mocks Walmart’s objections to its new logo

Tensions between Kanye West and Walmart are heating up with the “Love Lockdown” singer blasting the retailer in yet another legal filing. Less than a week after West sued Walmart for selling knockoff sneakers, his fashion label Yeezy has filed paperwork seeking to dismiss a separate trademark dispute the retailer has against it.
Celebritieshot1061.com

Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand Sues Walmart Over Look-Alike Foam Shoes

Kanye West has filed a lawsuit against Walmart for allegedly selling replicas of his Yeezy Foam Runner shoes a year after his company released them. TMZ obtained legal documents Thursday (June 24) that revealed the hip-hop billionaire’s sneaker and apparel company Yeezy is seeking “major damages” and claimed the retail corporation deceived customers with the unisex “summer beach shoes foam runner” under the Daeful brand, which is sold and shipped by one of Walmart’s Marketplace sellers, Sansix Inc.
RetailComplex

Walmart Removes Yeezy Foam Runner Knockoffs After Kanye West Lawsuit

Following a reported lawsuit from Kanye West and the Yeezy company, Walmart has pulled Foam Runner knockoffs from its site. In recent days, as noted in a TMZ report early Monday, the previously available selection of fake Yeezy Foam Runner options has been removed from the Walmart site. Of course, as a rep for Walmart explained last week when news of West’s suit broke, the knockoffs were being offered on the site by third parties and not by Walmart directly.
RetailTMZ.com

Walmart Removes Kanye Yeezy Knockoffs, Tons More Remain on Web

Kanye West's legal team has a lot more work to do if they want to rid the online market of imitation Yeezys -- while Walmart halted sales on its site, hundreds more still exist on others. West's Yeezy Foam RNNRs have taken the market by storm, so it's no surprise...
Grocery & SupermaketHOT 97

Walmart Removes Knock Off Yeezys From Their Shelf

Kanye West is NOT here for Walmart selling fake Yeezy’s. Ye’s legal time worked hard to get the department store to pull knock-off Yeezy Foam RNNRs from the shelves. Kanye filed a lawsuit against Walmart, claiming their $25 version of his shoe, which costs $75, could cost him “hundreds of millions.”
New York City, NYmarketingdive.com

Is Yeezy Gap a billion-dollar brand?

Kanye West has America talking about Gap again. The first item in the collaboration between the hip hop artist's Yeezy brand and the once-iconic apparel label, a sky-blue puffer jacket retailing for $200, dropped in early June, about a year after the tie-up was first announced. Fans in the U.S. reportedly could order the jacket by scanning a QR code, which was seen in floating projections of the jacket launched in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago starting June 7. The coat is available to preorder in the U.S. only and will ship in the fall, according to an email from the brand.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Us Weekly

Kanye West Attends Balenciaga Fashion Show in Full Face Covering, Yeezy x Gap Coat

Style statement! Kanye West is not one to shy away from a risk in the fashion department, but his most recent look may just be his most, erm, interesting, one yet. While attending Balenciaga’s 50th Couture Collection show in Paris on Wednesday, July 7, the 44-year-old rapper stepped out in a black cat-print mask that covered his entire face and neck. There were tiny holes for his eyes, nose and mouth, but other than that, his face was kept in disguise.
Retailinputmag.com

Kanye’s Yeezy brand says ‘last thing’ it wants is to be confused with Walmart

In April, Walmart contested an impending Yeezy logo, citing the graphic looked too much like the one it has been using on its own goods for over a decade. Months later, Yeezy has pettily responded, saying consumers wouldn’t confuse its streetwear logo with Walmart’s, despite their design similarities. As reported by The Fashion Law, Yeezy claims Walmart’s legal rebuttal is full of “overreaching allegations” since Walmart “certainly knows, as does the consuming public, that the last thing [Yeezy] wants to do is associate itself with [Walmart].”
ApparelPosted by
pymnts

As Gap-Kanye West Pairing Turns One, Slow Pace Of Yeezy Drops Stokes Concerns

Never underestimate the power of a blue puffer jacket. That, it seems, is the lesson from the first fashion item dropped into the market care of the Kanye West-Gap collaboration that will see Yeezy bringing its unique eye for design to the once iconic label that’s been struggling for the last decade to reclaim some of the relevance it’s lost.
CelebritiesPosted by
thedrive

Yes, Kim Kardashian Really Covered a Lamborghini Urus With Furry Fabric

The car is completely covered in a thick layer of fuzzy fabric, inside and out. Just don't get it wet. Customizing cars is a pastime where one's imagination is the only limit. Matte finishes, color flip vinyl wraps, and lurid neon underglows have all been popular fads at one time or another. Of course, if you do something that makes absolutely no sense, you could be roundly mocked. Kim Kardashian's new ride might just fall into that latter category, with the entire vehicle covered in a fluffy white fabric.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Amazon calls influencer Ava Louise’s latest video a ‘hoax’ after she claims package contained used menstrual pads

Amazon has denied claims made by a popular social media influencer that one of her recent orders contained used menstrual pads. In footage posted to TikTok on Thursday, Ava Louise, who went viral last year after licking an airplane toilet seat, alleged that a package she received after ordering jewelry contained blood and several sanitary napkins.
Texas StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Walmart Sues Texas Over Liquor Laws

Walmart is once again going after the State of Texas and the liquor laws we have. Why? It's pretty simple really, Walmart knows they can make a ton of money off of liquor sales in Texas and right now they aren't allowed to sell liquor anywhere in Texas. The Texas...
Entertainmenthotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Flexes His Insane $5M Car Collection

Lil Baby has effectively become one of the world's most prominent recording artists. The Atlanta trapper's career has reached impressive heights over the past year and a half after he unleashed his second studio album My Turn in early 2020. Becoming his first No. 1 album in the country, the album went on to be certified triple platinum while making numerous year-end lists.

Comments / 1

Community Policy