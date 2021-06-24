Kanye West Sues Walmart Over Knockoff Yeezys, Claims He Could Be Losing Hundreds of Millions of Dollars – Report

Kanye West has America talking about Gap again. The first item in the collaboration between the hip hop artist's Yeezy brand and the once-iconic apparel label, a sky-blue puffer jacket retailing for $200, dropped in early June, about a year after the tie-up was first announced. Fans in the U.S. reportedly could order the jacket by scanning a QR code, which was seen in floating projections of the jacket launched in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago starting June 7. The coat is available to preorder in the U.S. only and will ship in the fall, according to an email from the brand.