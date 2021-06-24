beabadoobee brings her guitar-peddling, bedroom pop to the Fonda for two nights

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBeabadoobee is bringing her infectious, guitar-peddling, bedroom pop to Los Angeles with two headline concert date at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood! beabadoobe will perform at the Fonda on Sunday, November 21, 2021 and Monday, November 22.. Tickets are priced at $25 and the show is all ages. Tickets to beabadoobe go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25 at 10am. The venue presale kicks off today. Use the following ticket link and password: SUMMER. Joining beabadoobee at the Fonda Theatre are Christian Leave and BLACKSTARKIDS. More tour dates can be found here or listed below.

