Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Courtney Barnett adds second LA date at the Ace with WARPAINT

grimygoods.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne show at the Ace wasn’t enough! Courtney Barnett has added a second headline show date at the Theatre at Ace Hotel! Barnett will headline the Ace on Dec. 9, joined by local faves, WARPAINT. Tickets to Courtney Barnett at the Theatre at Ace (both shows) go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25 at 10am. Fans can access the Goldnevoice presale now, by using the following ticket link and presale password: TIME. Courtney Barnett has partnered with PLUS1 so that a portion of proceeds goes to supporting Indigenous-led organizations working for equity, justice, and community development.

www.grimygoods.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Barnett
Person
Julia Jacklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warpaint#San Francisco#Ace#Warpaint#Goldnevoice#North American#Na Brooklyn Bowl#Boise#Id#Ut Depot#Tbc#Az Van Buren#Bartees Strange Sun#Paramount#Il#Ga#Nc Orange Peel#Washington Dc#Ma Wang Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldNBC News

Euro 2020 racism: Soccer players accuse government of 'stoking the fire'

LONDON — In the hours after England lost in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship and Black players were subjected to a flood of racist comments, officials condemned the abuse almost as fast as the offensive comments had rolled in. But athletes and others have lashed out and...
POTUSNBC News

First lady Jill Biden to head to Tokyo Olympics, lead U.S. delegation

For the second time, Jill Biden will head to the Olympic Games to lead the U.S. delegation. But for the Tokyo Games, she'll do so without her husband, President Joe Biden. The couple led the delegation for the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 when Joe Biden was vice president.

Comments / 0

Community Policy