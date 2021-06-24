Courtney Barnett adds second LA date at the Ace with WARPAINT

One show at the Ace wasn’t enough! Courtney Barnett has added a second headline show date at the Theatre at Ace Hotel! Barnett will headline the Ace on Dec. 9, joined by local faves, WARPAINT. Tickets to Courtney Barnett at the Theatre at Ace (both shows) go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25 at 10am. Fans can access the Goldnevoice presale now, by using the following ticket link and presale password: TIME. Courtney Barnett has partnered with PLUS1 so that a portion of proceeds goes to supporting Indigenous-led organizations working for equity, justice, and community development.