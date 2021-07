Another day, another Rihanna and A$AP Rocky style moment to put us all to shame. This time, our favorite couple effortlessly showed us how to ooze summer drip. The couple turned a New York street into a runway yesterday when Rih stopped by Rocky's office for a brief visit. Shortly after, the A$AP man was seen smoking on the sidewalk. For a pair that is naturally blessed with cherubic beauty, it's almost upsetting that they're also walking style lexicons. At the very least we can pore over them with admiration – and envy – and copy some style cheat codes for our summer wardrobe.