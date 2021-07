If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, July 12 features a new film on the top of the leaderboard, the second film in the Fear Street horror trilogy, Fear Street Part Two: 1978. It's joined at No. 3 by its predecessor, Fear Street Part One: 1994. Also new to the list today are the new French superhero flick How I Became a Superhero (No. 5) and the romantic drama This Little Love of Mine (No. 8).