Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

BBC correspondent struggles to pronounce Gina Coladangelo’s name when describing Hancock affair claims

By Greg Evans
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hd6SP_0aeyv0pH00

Matt Hancock ’s alleged affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo has posed a lot of questions to the British media on Friday morning.

Was the minister breaking Covid rules? Who leaked the CCTV images? What next for Hancock ? But few probably stopped to consider how to say Ms Coladangelo’s surname.

Well, one person who learned the hard way was the BBC’s political correspondent Ben Wright, who attempted to say Coladangelo live on BBC Breakfast but made a bit of a meal of it.

He takes about three or four stabs at it before finally getting it right and lord knows we’ve all been there at some point in our lives where the words just won’t come out. Fortunately for many of us, our slip-ups aren’t captured on national television. Solidarity with you, Mr Wright.

This is one of the few amusing aspects of this story . The health secretary, who has been under intense scrutiny since the pandemic began, was reportedly called “f**king hopeless” by Boris Johnson in WhatsApp messaged leaked by the PM’s former adviser Dominic Cummings.

Hancock, who married his wife Martha Hoyer Millar in 2006 and has three children with, reportedly met Coladangelo in the early 2000s when they were both at Oxford University. The 43-year-old is married to Oliver Tress , the founder of upmarket high street retailer Oliver Bonas.

Hancock has now apologised for breaching social distancing guidance and asked for privacy for his family. The images, appearing to show him in an embrace with Coladangelo, were said to be from May 6 when Government guidance said two people from different households should not hug.

He said: “I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances. I have let people down and am very sorry.

“I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

173K+
Followers
88K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Breakfast#Uk#British#Cctv#Bbc Breakfast#Solidarity#Oxford University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
BBC
Country
U.K.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Awkward photo of Boris Johnson watching England game Photoshopped with Matt Hancock affair footage

Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted a photo of himself and his wife, Carrie, watching the England vs Germany Euro 2020 game on his office TV - and Twitter pounced.“Come on, England!” Johnson’s tweet read, next to a slightly awkward-looking photograph of him perched on the edge of a table.Come on England! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/9p1VbE4OCQ— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 29, 2021But someone on the platform decided to poke fun by rapidly superimposing surveillance images of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo’s recent steamy tryst - a scandal which resulted in Hancock quitting after a newspaper published it. pic.twitter.com/c4FQ7PJW0C— Simon...
LockdownThe Independent

Matt Hancock’s resignation goes far beyond private affairs – he’s flouting the lockdown rules he wrote

Patricia Worthington is appalled at the manner in which people trespass into the private affairs of our public servants. Why is it that so many like her cannot see that the issue is nothing to do with their private affairs? Under Matt Hancock’s rules, if Ms Worthington had broken lockdown rules she may be liable to a fine of £10,000. If she had broken Hancock’s quarantine rules she may have spent 10 years in jail!
U.K.inews.co.uk

‘Sun’ editor Victoria Newton would ‘rather go to jail’ than name Matt Hancock affair whistleblower

Sun editor-in-chief Victoria Newton today said she’d rather go to jail than ever reveal the name of the whistleblower who gave the newspaper the scoop. Speaking on Radio 4’s Media Show, Ms Newton described how The Sun got last Friday’s front page story showing Matt Hancock kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo which ended up costing the former health secretary his job.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Hancock affair: PM has ‘serious questions’ to answer, says Labour

Boris Johnson still has “huge questions to answer” in the aftermath of Matt Hancock’s resignation over his affair with a friend and paid adviser, Labour has said, as the government was urged to launch an investigation into a “potential abuse of public money”. Downing Street was struggling to contain the...
POTUSThe Guardian

Monday briefing: ‘Huge questions’ over Hancock affair

Top story: Johnson under pressure from Starmer and Tory MPs. Morning everyone. This is Martin Farrer bringing you Monday’s top stories. Sir Keir Starmer says the government still has “huge questions to answer” over Matt Hancock’s affair with his former aide Gina Coladangelo. As Downing Street struggles to contain the fallout from the scandal, the Labour leader stepped up the pressure on a number of key questions surrounding the scandal, including over how Hancock’s old university friend came to be appointed to a role paying up to £15,000 a year. Starmer said the government had to come clean about how Covid contracts were awarded when Hancock headed the Department of Health, in particular his use of private emails that bypassed disclosure rules when doing government business. Other questions included why Coladangelo was given a parliamentary pass by another health minister, and about how the CCTV images that led to Hancock’s downfall were leaked. Caroline Slocock, who founded the Civil Exchange thinktank, said she had “quite significant concerns” that the focus on Hancock’s breach of Covid rules had “let him off the hook” for “potentially an abuse of public money”.
Relationshipstatler.com

Six Degrees of Separation: How Hancock aide Gina Colangelo is connected to Prince Harry

Last Friday, pictures emerged via The Sun newspaper of Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, kissing his aide, Gina Colangelo, despite both of them being married. Resigning that weekend, Hancock admitted to breaking social distancing guidance in the work place, with reports emerging that he had left his wife of 15 years and mother of his two children, Martha Millar (the daughter of Frederick Millar, 1st Baron Inchyra) and was planning to live with Colangelo. But who is she? And how did they meet?
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Security camera in Hancock’s office which caught his affair was ‘outlier’ and not general policy, government says

The security camera in Matt Hancock’s office which videotaped the health secretary kissing his aide was an ‘outlier’ and not general policy, a ministers has said.Cabinet office minister Julia Lopez said that as a rule “there are not cameras sited within ministers’ offices”. In that regard the camera inside the Department of Health was an “outlier”, she said. She attempted to calm an angry House of Commons by saying that ministers would have a “better understanding of why that occurred” once the Department of Health’s official investigation was complete.But she faced anger from MPs, including former health ministers,...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Sajid Javid says camera that caught Matt Hancock’s affair has been ‘disabled’

Boris Johnson’s new health secretary Sajid Javid has said the camera that caught Matt Hancock kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo has now been disabled.“I haven’t disabled the camera that you are talking about but it has been disabled by the department,” said Mr Hancock’s replacement on a visit to to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Monday.“For security it’s just common sense. I don’t think as a general rule there should be cameras in the secretary of state’s office.”Mr Javid added: “I’ve never known that in the other five departments that I’ve run, and I’m not really sure why there was...
U.K.The Independent

The Hancock affair shines a light on the Tories’ unpaid advisers

If what’s being called the Hancock scandal might have one last benefit it is the light it shines on the various boards that, supposedly, oversee the work of government departments and seek to challenge ministers. Some, no doubt, provide the kind of insightful advice, perspective and robust criticism that so many ministers really do need.
Healthprweek.com

Luther Pendragon distances itself from former partner at centre of Hancock affair

Luther Pendragon issued a statement stating that “media stories… contained a number of inaccuracies” regarding its relationship with Coladangelo. The statement said Coladangelo had not been an employee of the corporate and public affairs agency since 2014, and that she had resigned as a director in 2017. The statement continued:...
U.K.Posted by
newschain

Prime Minister was right not to sack Hancock over affair, says Gove

Boris Johnson was right not to sack Matt Hancock after evidence of his office affair emerged, Michael Gove has said. The former health secretary resigned the day after photographs of him kissing advisor Gina Coladangelo were published by The Sun newspaper. The Prime Minister subsequently claimed, through his spokesman, that...
U.K.The Guardian

Matt Hancock’s downfall

When Britain awoke on Friday morning to tabloid pictures of the health secretary, Matt Hancock, in a ‘steamy clinch’ with a colleague, it was clear that his career hung by a thread. He had been a harsh critic of other prominent figures breaking lockdown rules, and here was what appeared to be a clear breach of his own social distancing guidelines. Later that day he was given the backing of the prime minister, who considered the matter closed. It was anything but.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Matt Hancock should have declared Gina Coladangelo was his lover, says Jacob Rees-Mogg

Matt Hancock should have declared his intimate relationship with Gina Coladangelo who had “scrutiny” powers at his department, Jacob Rees-Mogg says.Boris Johnson is refusing to hold an inquiry into the former health secretary – which might establish whether, or when, he revealed that his student friend had become his lover.But Mr Rees-Mogg said MPs faced strict “rules” on appointing family members as aides and suggested they extended to non-executive directors at government departments.“There are limitations on family members and restrictions on family members that you may employ,” the Commons leader said.And he added: “If a man were to appoint...
PoliticsTelegraph

Matt Hancock’s affair could have cost Tories Batley and Spen, say MPs

Conservative MPs have blamed Matt Hancock’s affair for the party’s loss in the Batley and Spen by-election after Labour's Kim Leadbeater pipped the Tories by 323 votes to win on Friday. Amanda Milling, the party's co-chairman, said footage of Mr Hancock breaching Covid rules by kissing a married aide "was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy