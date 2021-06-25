Cancel
Global stocks rise on U.S. infrastructure deal, inflation data

By Carolyn Cohn Chris Prentice
Reuters
Reuters
A trader looks at stock prices on a screen while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly before the closing bell in New York August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Global stock markets moved higher on Friday after Thursday's breakthrough in Washington talks to secure a bipartisan infrastructure deal, while oil prices headed toward a fifth consecutive weekly gain on hopes for demand growth.

Investors have been looking to an infrastructure agreement to extend the U.S. recovery after massive fiscal stimulus helped the economy grow at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter. The plan is valued at $1.2 trillion over eight years, of which $579 billion is new spending. read more

Getting bipartisan agreement on the infrastructure deal required President Joe Biden to sacrifice some of his ambitions on schools, climate change mitigation and support for parents and caregivers, as well as tax increases on the rich and corporations. read more

Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management, said the deal was "likely big enough for the economy without overheating it unnecessarily," adding in a note that it meant "growth expectations improve somewhat."

The S&P 500 index hit a record high on Friday, boosted by gains in Nike and bank stocks, while weaker-than-expected inflation data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 0.28% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 0.02%, nearing the previous session's all-time high, by 11:28 a.m. EDT (15:28 GMT). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 0.71%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.1% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.4 nearing a record high reached on June 15.

Britain's FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) was up 0.4% and Germany's DAX (.GDAXI) edged up 0.1%.

Emerging market stocks (.MSCIEF) rose 0.94%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) closed 1.02% higher, while Japan's Nikkei (.N225) rose 0.66%.

Monetary and fiscal stimulus around the world in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is boosting financial assets, despite an uneven pace of recovery between regions, said Eddie Cheng, head of international multi-asset portfolio management at Wells Fargo Asset Management.

"Bonds go up, equity goes up, commodities go up - that is very much a liquidity-driven market," Cheng said.

Oil prices were on track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain as growth in demand is expected to outstrip supply on bets that OPEC+ producers will be cautious in returning more output to the market from August.

U.S. crude rose 0.85% to $73.92 per barrel and Brent was at $75.90 up 0.45% on the day. Both benchmark contracts settled on Thursday at their highest levels since October 2018.

Inflation has been front-and-center of investors' minds, with the latest U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data showing a measure of underlying inflation rose less than expected in May. Core PCE rose 3.4% year-over-year, above the Fed's 2% flexible target.

"Economic data released this morning was mixed, but important readings in inflation were either in line with or slightly below expectations," Paul Hickey of Bespoke Investment Group, LLC said in a note.

U.S. inflation to remain elevated for two to four years, and only a market crash will prevent central banks from tightening in the next six months, BofA top strategist Michael Hartnett said in a note. read more

The U.S. dollar fell after data showed that U.S. consumer spending was flat in May, while producer price inflation came in below economists’ expectations. read more

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.10% versus the greenback at 110.76 per dollar and the euro up 0.16%.

Sterling was down 0.04% on the day, on track for its worst month versus the dollar since September, after the Bank of England kept the size of its stimulus program unchanged and left its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.1% on Thursday.

Yields for benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries , which dipped after the infrastructure bill announcement, were at 1.5343%.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, edged up to -0.151% .

Spot gold added 0.3% to $1,780.38 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.61% to $1,786.50 an ounce.

