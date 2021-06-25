Universal Studios Hollywood. What you need to know to visit it today.

The entrance Universal Studios Hollywood

One of the best things about living in Los Angeles, aside from having the ocean and great Mexican food, is the chance to visit Universal Studios.

I was living in Beverly Hills so, for me, Hollywood and the whole area was everyday life.

Melrose Avenue was my daily choice for breakfast and whenever I wanted some shopping.

I have been in the movie and tv production industry for quite a few years now.

And Universal Studios Hollywood is the place where most of my favorite films have their own attraction.

I used to have the annual pass, and it is an enjoyable way to spend a day or an afternoon while feeling like a kid again.

Universal Studios is a large complex, and it is easy to feel lost.

But if you are a fan of Universal Pictures movies, you will have fun discovering each part of the park.

The park was opened in July 1964, and it is a great way to be completely immersed in your favorite tv show or film.

What do you need to do to access it?

Harry Potter Universal Studios Hollywood

The red carpet has been rolled out again, and finally, visitors can go back to Universal Studios.

The rules post-pandemic are easy to follow and are strongly recommended by the State of California:

If you are fully vaccinated, you won't be requested to wear a mask.

If you are not vaccinated or partially, please bring along your mask.

Obtain a negative COVID-19 test result before visiting.

What about indoors and outdoors?

Horticulturist Frank Phillips trims a topiary on the grounds of Universal Studios Hollywood. Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times

Disneyland states that vaccinated guests won't be required to wear a mask outdoor and indoor.

While Universal Studios website says that all guests are encouraged to wear face coverings indoors.

The good news is that reservations are no longer required to access the park.

Annual Pass Members.

For Annual Pass Members, this is what the park stated on the dedicated section:

Reservations will no longer be required to visit. Blackout calendars will resume for all Annual and Season Pass Members (including California Neighbor Pass and 18-Month Passes). Before you visit, please refer to the back of your pass for the link to your specific blackout calendar to see your valid visit dates. You will receive a newly printed pass card upon entry to the park at the time of your first visit on or after the 17th of May, 2021, which will include your new Pass expiration date. No additional action is required on your part.

So do not worry: your membership is still valid.

Fast & Furious: supercharged.

Michelle Rodriguez as Lety Universal Pictures

Today is the day of the release of F9: The Fast Saga here in the United States.

But it is also the day of the opening of the new ride: Fast & Furious: Supercharged.

With the new film from the successful action franchise coming up, this ride is what you need to try if you are up for strong emotions.

It is an exhilarating high-speed chase that exceeds 120 miles per hour.

Join Dominic Toretto and his gang in fighting the cartels.

Hyper-realistic special effects, including 3D-HD imagery, projected onto the world's most expansive 360-degree screens will take place around you.

All this fun and emotion will definitely have you screaming for more.

Vin Diesel and the whole Fast & Furious crew went to the opening of the ride.

From the video, we can see how much effort, Universal and the actors; put into building this attraction.

The crew has been filming for a whole year in bringing to the public and the franchise's fans a great ride, living up to the crowd's expectations.

The imagery was shot around Los Angeles to give an even more realistic feeling to the visitors.

The length of the attraction is 809 feet from end to end.

This is longer than two football fields.

You can find it in the upper lot of the park.

This is one of the multiple news that you will find going back to the park.

I wish you a great time at Universal, and do not forget to ask the staff members for the characters' time schedules!

