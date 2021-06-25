Outer Cape Health Services starts intensive day program for substance abuse recovery
HARWICH PORT — Outer Cape Health Services has opened a new intensive day program for people in recovery called the Structured Outpatient Addiction Program (SOAP). SOAP patients receive individual and group support to help them set goals to achieve and maintain sobriety, pursue education and employment, secure stable housing and improve health and wellness, according to an announcement of the program.www.capecodtimes.com