A Texas man who made headlines in March 2020 for saying he waited "over six hours" to cast his ballot was indicted on illegal voting charges late last month. Hervis Earl Rogers, 62, voted in November 2018 and March 2020, despite being on parole for felony charges, which constitutes an offense in the Lone Star State, according to a June 24 indictment from the Texas attorney general's office. Rogers was convicted of felony burglary in both 1989 and 1995 and was allegedly under parole following a 25-year prison sentence when he cast his ballots.