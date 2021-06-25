Cancel
Eastpointe, MI

Road Rage Leads to Trouble in Eastpointe

Bend With Tasha
Bend With Tasha
 15 days ago

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels)


When I first started driving I was always told to follow these four tips: always check your mirrors, always keep your hand on the wheel, always pay attention to the road, and never let your anger get the best of you.

Everyone is not going to be friendly on the road, so it is important to keep calm and stay focused on your safety. Road rage does cause a lot of car accidents, some car accidents are minor and some can in your life. Having road rage can call someone to slam on their brakes or to try to run you off the road.

You never know what kind of day someone is having so if you accidentally cut someone off or if you're not paying attention it's important to follow three gestures: a nice hand wave, a smile, or mouthing “I’m sorry”. These three gestures will simply let the person know that you did not mean it but if you choose not to do these three gestures you may risk experiencing the same situation as this individual in Eastpointe, Michigan.

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels)

On June 24th there was a 2 car accident involving a Dodge Charger and a white pickup truck which resulted from road rage and ended with a gunshot and police chase. The car accident happened on Hayes Road, after the accident took place the individual in the Dodge Charger opened fire.

While both drivers were driving recklessly after the accident, a police officer saw the incident and he was able to catch up with both drivers and arrest them both. No one was hurt in the incident but it's still important to keep your cool.

If someone has road rage make sure you get out of the situation safely and don't return the same energy because you never know what type of day they are having.

Bend With Tasha

Bend With Tasha

Detroit, MI
Eastpointe, MI
Michigan State
Eastpointe, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
