Africa is dealing with a ‘extremely brutal’ COVID wave, with the Delta variant being found in 14 countries.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfrica is dealing with a ‘extremely brutal’ COVID wave, with the Delta variant being found in 14 countries. According to the Associated Press, Africa is dealing with a devastating third wave of COVID-19 and Delta variant epidemics that is expected to be more severe than prior rounds. The current wave, according to John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is “very nasty” and is overwhelming more and more health centers.

