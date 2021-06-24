Cancel
Food & Drinks

Trae Tha Truth Opens Ice Cream Shop to Support Special Needs Adults

By Trent Fitzgerald
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trae Tha Truth is serving up scoops this summer to special needs adults. According to a Click2Houston.com article, published on Thursday (June 23), the Lone Star rhymer is opening an ice cream shop that will support adults with special needs. Trae has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream to bring an ice cream franchise to Katy, Texas on July 22, which has been designated “Trae Day” by the city of Houston.

107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

