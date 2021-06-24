Kanye West Sues Walmart Over Knockoff Yeezys, Claims He Could Be Losing Hundreds of Millions of Dollars – Report

Kanye West is at odds with Walmart again. According to a new report from TMZ on Thursday (June 24), Kanye is suing the retail giant for selling replicas of his Yeezy Foam Runner shoe on Walmart's website for less than half of the actual retail price. On Walmart.com, the look-alike footwear is listed as the "Daeful Mens Womens Kids Summer Beach Shoes Foam Runner Anti Slipper Sandals Casual Beige." There are seven different colors ranging from beige to black to yellow and also white. As for the price, the shoes are between $23.99 and $24.49 based on the color.