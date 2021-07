Kansas may be known as The Sunflower State, but Jay Wilder is not buying it – his farm near Snook proves otherwise. The Wilder Family Farm has been in operation since 1912 and a few years ago, Jay Wilder, a 1993 Texas A&M University graduate, decided to put a new addition to the 2,500-acre farm and its cotton, sorghum and soybean crops. He planted about 300 acres of sunflowers and the results have been profitable – and certainly colorful.